MAYWOOD, Ill. — Fire crews in the western suburbs battled a three-alarm fire at a vacant church in Maywood.

Firefighters responded Monday to a blaze at the empty two-story church in the 1600 block of S. 15th Avenue just after 3 p.m. when crews noticed smoke coming from the back of the building.

The structure sustained heavy damage. No injuries were reported.

Officials told WGN News that no one was in the building at the time and the fire did not spread to nearby homes. The cold caused a brief challenge with water pressure, but agencies were able to restore pressure quickly.

As of 5:30 p.m., most of the fire has been extinguished. Firefighters continue to focus on managing hotspots.