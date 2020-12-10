Crews battle massive fire, hazmat on Chicago’s West Side

CHICAGO — Crews are on scene of a large fire at a factory in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood.
Chicago fire officials said the extra alarm fire broke out in the 4400 block of West 16th Street around 8:45 a.m.
A spokesperson for the fire department said a person inside the building called to report a fire on the roof. The spokesperson said it is believed to be an auto parts factor.
A Level 1 hazmat has also been called.
The are no reports of injuries at this time
CTA has rerouted busses.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.