Crews battle massive fire, hazmat on Chicago’s West Side

CHICAGO — Crews are on scene of a large fire at a factory in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood.

Chicago fire officials said the extra alarm fire broke out in the 4400 block of West 16th Street around 8:45 a.m.

A spokesperson for the fire department said a person inside the building called to report a fire on the roof. The spokesperson said it is believed to be an auto parts factor.

A Level 1 hazmat has also been called.

The are no reports of injuries at this time

3-11 Alarm and Level 1 Hazmat at 4425 W. 16th. Commercial building with no transports or injuries thus far. Companies are working (4-1-10). pic.twitter.com/8pCzHhkETQ — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 10, 2020

CTA has rerouted busses.

[Minor Delays / Reroute] #18 16th-18th buses are temporarily rerouted via 16th, Cicero, Cermak, Pulaski, and 16th, due to fire department activity near 16th/Kostner. — cta (@cta) December 10, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for details.