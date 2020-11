CHICAGO — Emergency crews are battling a fire on Chicago’s South Side.

Crews responded to an extra alarm fire in the 8200 block of Cottage Grove Avenue in the city’s Chatham neighborhood.

2-11 Alarm Fire at 82nd & Cottage. There are no injuries or transports thus far. No further info. 4-1-10 pic.twitter.com/T5hwhJWtiw — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 19, 2020

Fire officials said no injuries have been reported.

No additional information has been provided.