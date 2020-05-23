Crestwood police officer accused of choking, beating wife in front of children

PORTAGE, Ind. – A Crestwood police officer was arrested after he allegedly beat and strangled his wife in front of their children.

At around 3 a.m. Sunday, Portage police were dispatched to a residence in the 5300 block of Old Porter Road on the report of a disturbance.

Officers were reportedly greeted by a child, who was later determined to be Dino Pavoni’s daughter, outside of the residence

Police said she told officers that her mom was laying down in the residence and needed help.

A woman, later determined to be Dino Pavoni’s wife, told police her husband struck her several times and she told her children to call 911. Police said one of the children recorded the incident on a cell phone.

Pavoni, 38, and a Crestwood police officer, denied to officers that he struck his wife, according to documents.

Police advised Pavoni that they saw the video one of his children took of the incident and arrested him at the scene. Police said the video showed Pavoni striking his wife and choking her.

A daughter reported that during the incident, Pavoni allegedly pushed her back and later slammed a door on her right arm twice.

Pavoni was charged with strangulation, three counts of domestic battery and interference in reporting a crime.