Crestwood mayor expected to resign but could keep village position

CRESTWOOD, Ill. — Lou Presta plans to resign as Crestwood mayor Thursday night at the community’s village board meeting.

But the 71-year-old is not going far.

Crestwood’s board could vote to make Presta the full-time economic director, even as his federal bribery case winds through the courts, the Chicago-Tribune reports. The newspaper adds that Presta is resigning over health issues, not his ongoing federal indictment.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Crestwood mayor indicates he’ll plead guilty in red light camera case

Presta is accused in a multi-count indictment of accepting cash from a former official of a red-light camera company trying to expand in Crestwood.

WGN Investigates previously reported that Presta is preparing to plead guilty in the case. However, the Chicago-Tribune says that a plea agreement may be in the works.

A scheduled hearing is on Oct. 29.