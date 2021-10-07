Crestwood mayor expected to resign but could keep village position

CRESTWOOD, Ill. —  Lou Presta plans to resign as Crestwood mayor Thursday night at the community’s village board meeting. 

But the 71-year-old is not going far. 

Crestwood’s board could vote to make Presta the full-time economic director, even as his federal bribery case winds through the courts, the Chicago-Tribune reports. The newspaper adds that Presta is resigning over health issues, not his ongoing federal indictment.

Presta is accused in a multi-count indictment of accepting cash from a former official of a red-light camera company trying to expand in Crestwood. 

WGN Investigates previously reported that Presta is preparing to plead guilty in the case. However, the Chicago-Tribune says that a plea agreement may be in the works.  

A scheduled hearing is on Oct. 29.

