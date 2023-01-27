A blustery cold front has swept into the Chicago area Friday with more snow on the way Saturday.

Falling snow has caused slick roadways and low visibility throughout the area.

Multiple crashes and closures have been reported on expressways and streets. Whiteout conditions are reported toward the Wisconsin state line.

At around 2:30 p.m. Friday, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory, which will go into effect at 9 a.m. Saturday through 3 a.m. Sunday, for the following counties; Cook, DuPage, Kane, DeKalb, Lake (IL), McHenry and Boone.

NWS said accumulating snow from three to six inches is expected through the advisory.

District 1 currently is on the business end of snow showers moving through, and visibility may be an issue. Turn on your headlights and increase your follow distance. Traffic images from Interstate 55 at I-80 in Cook County and I-55 at the Des Plaines River in Will County. pic.twitter.com/wKPh0iLq1B — IDOT_Illinois (@IDOT_Illinois) January 27, 2023

How much snow will we get this weekend in Chicago?

Occasional snow showers will continue Friday afternoon.

Skies will clear for late Friday night but another snow maker arrives Saturday.

Accumulations will be light in areas south of I-80. One to 2 inches are expected there. Areas closer to the Illinois/Wisconsin state line could see nearly five inches.

For the latest weather updates, check out the WGN Weather blog.

The snow should leave the area on Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to drop significantly for next week.