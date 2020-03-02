Man killed, officer among 2 injured after River North police chase, crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A man is dead and two other people, including a Chicago police officer, are injured after a vehicle crashed while fleeing police in River North.

The incident started around 1:45 a.m. Monday near Ohio and Wells Street when a blue Lexus was involved in an accident with another vehicle. Police said when the woman got out of the other vehicle, the 26-year-old man driving the Lexus told her he had a gun — and fled.

Officers announced a description of the man and his Lexus over the radio — and he was eventually spotted and police began to chase him.

Police said the chase was called off, but the man continued driving and crashed into a pole and fire hydrant in the 700 block of North LaSalle Boulevard.

Three adults were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to fire officials. Police said the driver of the Lexus was pronounced dead at the hospital. A female passenger in the Lexus is in good condition. A Chicago police officer suffered a minor injury at the scene, but was not involved in the crash, and is listed in good condition. The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.