JOLIET, Ill. — A crash involving a cattle truck shut down eastbound I-80 in Joliet Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to eastbound lanes near Houbolt Road and Larkin Avenue at around 3:40 p.m.

A cattle truck was involved in a crash and at least six cows are standing on the expressway. At least two cows looked deceased at the scene with SkyCam9 overhead.

Will County Animal Control are currently assisting officers with the cattle on the expressway. The driver of the cattle hauler was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. There was extensive damage to the front and side of the truck.

As of 6:30 p.m., animal control officers on horseback began to successfully load the cows into another hauler.