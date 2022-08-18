CHICAGO — Parents of Chicago Public School students, as well as staff members, are expected to learn the district’s COVID-19 safety protocols heading into the new school year — and the Chicago Teachers Union has yet to sign off on an agreement.

The CPS district has been negotiating with the CTU’s new leadership during the summer to avoid any delays to the upcoming school year. The House of Delegates will look at the plan Thursday, before school starts on Monday.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the deal may continue the agreement that was set second semester of the previous year, when the omicron variant took hold in Chicago.

Teachers wanted to start the semester remotely and the district said no. Learning stopped for days while the two sides worked out a deal.

While CPS is expected to announce more detailed plans Thursday, the Sun-Times reported some of the key points include in-school testing, vaccination events and keeping masks optional.

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez spoke at the City Club of Chicago on Wednesday and outlined his vision for the next school year.

“I’m very proud of what CPS has accomplished over the last year and I believe these accomplishments should give our families confidence that the upcoming school year will be one of the districts best years yet,” Martinez said.

The union’s House of Delegates could vote next week on the plan it hears Thursday. If the union accepts it, it will go to a full membership vote — if it’s rejected, the two sides would go back to the bargaining table.