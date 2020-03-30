CPS students to begin remote learning April 13

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools will officially being remote learning on April 13, officials announced Monday.

Chicago officials said parents, guardians and educators are receiving the remote learning guidance Monday, and families will hear directly from their schools by April 6.

All Illinois schools are closed through at least April 7, and CPS plans to stay closed through April 20. It’s possible some school years will extend into the summer.

“We will not allow this crisis to be an obstacle to our students’ futures and their dreams,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a statement.

Meanwhile, City Colleges of Chicago (CCC) implemented remote learning and shifted classes for its more than 30,000 credit-earning students online. As of Monday, the community college system went from 10 percent of credit class sections being taught fully online to 92 percent of credit class sections being taught fully online.

Lightfoot, along with officials from CPS and City Colleges of Chicago, is holding a news conference at 1 p.m. Monday to further discuss remote learning plans. WGN-TV and wgntv.com will carry it live.