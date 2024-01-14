CHICAGO — Events scheduled to take place in CPS buildings on Monday have been postponed and the district said it is still working to determine if classes will be in session on Tuesday, as frigid temperatures and intense winds batter the city.

According to the district, after closely monitoring the forecast and consulting with several city agencies, it has decided to cancel and reschedule all CPS-run events scheduled to take place in the district’s buildings on Monday, Jan. 15.

The district said GoCPS testing at the Illinois Institute of Technology, a non-CPS building, will continue as scheduled on Monday.

Classes are not in session on Monday, as the district observes Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and a decision regarding whether classes will be in session on Tuesday is still pending.

District officials said they are closely monitoring the forecast and will communicate with staff and families about potential closures as soon as possible on Monday.

The district said the following factors are taken into consideration when deciding whether to cancel classes:

Air temperature and wind chill

The amount of snow and ice on the ground

The ability of students and staff to get to school and work safely

The accessibility of buildings and roads

The ability to transport students safely on buses

Potential issues with heating systems or power outages

CPS officials said if the forecast continues to show weather conditions persisting through Tuesday, with continuing wind chills below -20, the district will cancel classes. District officials encourage families and staff to prepare in the event classes are canceled due to weather.

Visit the Chicago Public Schools website to read the full statement from the district.