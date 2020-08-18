CPS releases final reopening framework for upcoming school year

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools has released its final reopening framework for the upcoming school year.

The framework lists CPS expectations for remote learning this fall. It says students will receive a combination of “synchronous” or real-time and “asynchronous” learning.

Students are expected to be engaged for the entirety of a typical school day — five days a week.

Teachers will be required to be available to students for the entire school day.

CPS said teachers will also be encouraged to incorporate small-group instruction and peer-to-peer interaction into their remote learning plans.

The following chart maps out what CPS has in store: