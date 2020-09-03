CPS parents hold press conference decrying selective enrollment admissions process

CHICAGO — Parents of CPS students held a press conference Wednesday to criticize a CPS decision to transition Pilsen’s Orozco Academy to an entirely selective enrollment school.

The decision comes following years of community input and public meetings, with the CPS designing the school to help children of Spanish-speaking parents adapt to a bi-lingual world. The final decision however has been met with much criticism.

“We stand up and we demand of Dr. [Janice] Jackson to deliver the promises that were made to give us solutions and to stop the discriminatory practices,” Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez (25th Ward) said.

Parents of students are deeply unhappy with the enrollment process, which many say do not accurately assess a child’s ability to handle the intensive bilingual curriculum, leaving many Latino students falling through the cracks.

“We will continue to advocate for transparency in the elementary school selective enrollment process,” Vanessa Lopez, member of Concerned Parents of Orozco, said.

The decision to make Orozco exclusively gifted has been criticized by area parents, who feel it facilitates discrimination and fails to address longstanding concerns of the community.

“We will not allow this…it’s embarrassing…completely embarrassing to see that the majority of the student population and CPS is Latino yet none of our issues are being taken up by CPS,” 7th district Cook County Commissioner Alma Anaya said.

Jackson noted that the enrollment process is based off of a student’s best test performance over their last three administrations, believing that this strikes a good balance of integrity in the enrollment process and fairness.

With class set to begin next week, CPS is introducing new online services to help families prepare for the school year, including a one-stop platform including critical information and training, as well as a portal with school-specific directions and schedules.