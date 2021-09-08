CPS: 39 COVID-19 cases in first week-and-a-half of school

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — Newly released numbers show COVID-19 cases have not spiked in the first week-and-a-half Chicago Public Schools re-opened for full in-person learning.

The district reports 39 confirmed COVID-19 cases associated with schools in the first week-and-a-half of classes — 28 of the cases involved adults, 11 were students.

District-wide, roughly 240 people have been identified as close contacts of those infected and are being told to quarantine for two weeks. Which is far less than 1% of the total number of students and staff at CPS.

The Chicago Teachers Union said it has received more reports of COVID-19 cases and fears over-crowding and a lack of social distancing will help the virus spread.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News