CPS: 39 COVID-19 cases in first week-and-a-half of school

CHICAGO — Newly released numbers show COVID-19 cases have not spiked in the first week-and-a-half Chicago Public Schools re-opened for full in-person learning.

The district reports 39 confirmed COVID-19 cases associated with schools in the first week-and-a-half of classes — 28 of the cases involved adults, 11 were students.

District-wide, roughly 240 people have been identified as close contacts of those infected and are being told to quarantine for two weeks. Which is far less than 1% of the total number of students and staff at CPS.

The Chicago Teachers Union said it has received more reports of COVID-19 cases and fears over-crowding and a lack of social distancing will help the virus spread.