CHICAGO — Chicago police have issued a warning to North Side business owners about a rash of burglaries.

Friday morning alone, five businesses on a five mile stretch of Western, between Belmont Avenue and Howard Street were burglarized.

A business near Clark and Fullerton was also burglarized.

Police said that in all incidents, two to three burglaries got in by breaking front glass doors and took off with money and other items.

Police are urging business owners to keep their properties well lit, to use secuirty cameras and report anything suspicious.