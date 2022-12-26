CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department issued a community alert Monday about a man who robbed two businesses near Little Village early Monday morning.

According to police, the two robberies occurred about 20 minutes apart in the 3600 and 3900 blocks of West Cermak Road around 12:39 and 1:00 a.m. when a single unknown man forced entry through a rear door and a side window of each business.

In each instance the man stole money and cigarettes from the businesses — and in one case — used pry tools and a saw to open a safe.

Police describe the offender as being a 25 – 35-year-old man who is 5’9″ – 6’3″ tall and weighs around 200 pounds. At last sighting, he was described as wearing a tan and gray hooded sweatshirt and light colored pants with orange and red bicycle gloves.

If you or someone you know has information that can aid detectives in this case, CPD encourages you to reach out to Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8253.

Anonymous tips can also be filed with CPD online at cpdtip.com.