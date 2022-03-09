CPD Supt. Brown says he pulled cops off the street after drug arrest involving Internal Affairs chief’s car

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown on Wednesday said it was his decision to pull a team of gang officers off the street following a controversial drug arrest on the West Side last month that involved a car owned by the CPD’s chief of internal affairs.

“Until we fully understand all of the conduct of every officer involved is why we pulled them,” Brown said at an unrelated news conference at the CTA’s Chicago Avenue Red Line station Wednesday afternoon.

The team of gang officers were pulled off the street after the Feb. 1 arrest of Kenneth Miles in the 500 block of North St. Louis. Miles, 34, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance after police allegedly saw him throw more than $6,000 worth of heroin out the window of a car owned by Yolanda Talley, the CPD’s chief of internal affairs.

The car was driven by Talley’s niece. She was not charged with any crime, and Talley’s car was returned to her shortly after the arrest occurred. The CPD has said it referred the incident to the Office of the Inspector General for further investigation. Brown has previously said there’s no indication of wrongdoing by Talley.

WGN Investigates reported Tuesday that Talley’s niece had her driver’s license suspended last year after she failed to pay money that she owed as part of a personal injury lawsuit.

It remains unclear why Talley’s car was returned to her so quickly. Typically, vehicles involved in narcotics arrests are impounded.