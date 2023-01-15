Reports of theft have only increased amid the pandemic. Is your car a target? (Getty Images)

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out a community alert Sunday evening to alert the public of a number of attempted motor vehicle thefts that happened across last week in Grand Crossing and South Shore.

Police said there were five incidents associated with the string of car thefts that happened from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12. In each incident, a female victim parked her car and when she returned, she noticed a broken window and damage to the steering column.

Vehicles impacted by these incidents were all either Hyundai or Kia models, according to police.

Incident times and locations:

1400 block of East 72nd Street – Jan. 8 around 6:30-8:30 a.m.

7300 block of South Kenwood Avenue – Jan. 8 around 6:00 a.m.

7200 block of South East End Avenue between Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Jan. 11 at 10:10 a.m.

7300 block of South Blackstone Avenue – Jan. 11 around 1:30-2:45 p.m.

1800 block of East 72nd Street between Jan. 11 at 4:30 p.m. and Jan. 12 at 7:40 a.m.

If you or someone you know has any information that can help CPD make progress in this investigation, police encourage you to reach out to Area One Detectives at (312) 747-8380. Anonymous tips can also be filed online at cpdtip.com.