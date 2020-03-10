CPD sergeant, 4 officers honored

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation honored a Chicago Police Sergeant and four Chicago Police Officers involved in the arrest of suspects in a string of Gold Coast robberies.

The ceremony was held Tuesday in the lobby of the Chicago Patrolmen’s Federal Credit Union, 1407 West Washington Boulevard.

CPD Sergeant Erick Seng, and Officers Julio Perez, Christopher Pilgrim, Jesse Resendez, and Joseph Reyes conducted a robbery/carjacking mission around Chicago and Michigan.

Victims were being robbed of their cellphones and injured as they walked innocently on the sidewalks. The officers chased and captured four suspects.

The Police Memorial Foundation said it’s an example of a team working together to solve a crime pattern and acting swiftly to get the job done.

Sergeant Seng, and Officers Perez, Pilgrim, Resendez, and Reyes are named as the foundation’s March Officers of the Month.