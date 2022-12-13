CHICAGO — Mass transit detectives with CPD are asking for the public’s help in identifying an offender who robbed a woman on a CTA Green Line train Monday.

Green Line robbery suspect sought by CPD.

CPD said the man pictured above approached a woman on a Green Line train car traveling west from the Morgan to Ashland stop around 6:50 p.m. in the area of the 1600 block of West Lake Street and demanded money or he would shoot her, implying he had a firearm.

The offender then fled the scene, and the victim reported the crime to a train operator.

Police said the offender is a Black man around 30-40 years of age.

If you or someone you know has any information that could assist police in making a breakthrough with this case, CPD urges you to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Central at (312) 745-4706.