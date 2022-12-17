CHICAGO — Chicago police is searching for a person connected to the fatal shooting on Benito Juarez High School that left two people dead Friday afternoon on the city’s West Side.

Police released images of the person that allegedly is in connection to the incident that took place at the high school in the 2150 block of South Laflin Street around 2:37 p.m. Friday afternoon.

According to the police two boys were killed with a gunshot wound to the head and two are injured, a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified one of the boys who died as Brandon Perez, 15.

Police have not called this person a suspect but if seen, do not approach them and call 911.