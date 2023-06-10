CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was involved in a shooting in Brighton Park late Friday night, police said.

Police reported that an off-duty cop was involved in a confrontation with an armed individual in a vehicle in the 2800 block of West 47th Street around 11:00 p.m.

Police say the officer produced their firearm and discharged their weapon. The armed individual fled the scene in a vehicle.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident. The officer was not injured.

The Officer(s) involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.