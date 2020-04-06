Chicago officer hit by vehicle during traffic stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was injured during a traffic stop in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Officers in a marked squad car stopped a 2015 Buick LaCrosse around 2:40 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South Troy Street. Police said officers approached the vehicle carrying two men, and saw open alcohol inside.

The officer opened the driver's side door and the driver put the vehicle in reverse, hitting the officer.

The officer was taken to the hospital in good condition for injuries to both legs, according to police.

The car was found abandoned a couple of blocks away. No arrests have been made.