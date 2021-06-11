CPD Officer Charged in Connection with Capitol Riot

A Chicago policer officer has been charged with breaching the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

Officer Karol Chwiesiuk appeared in federal court via a telephone hearing Friday afternoon. He faces three misdemeanor charges including disorderly conduct and unlawful entry to a U.S. government building.

Chwiesiuk’s defense attorney says his client has been a CPD Officer since December of 2019, and that he was born and raised on Chicago’s northwest side.

Chwiesiuk lives with his parents and was assigned to the patrol division in the 11th district on the city’s west side.

Chwiesiuk is the 10th person in Illinois to face federal charges.