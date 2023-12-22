CHICAGO — Police are asking for the public’s help as officers search for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on the city’s West Side.

According to Chicago police, a search is underway for 44-year-old Kenneth Brown, a man who police say is linked to the deadly shooting of a 34-year-old woman in the 500 block of North Long Avenue, in Austin, on Dec. 13.

Officers say there is an active warrant out for Brown’s arrest and Area Four detectives are seeking help in their search.

Brown stands 6-foot-3 and weighs around 200 pounds and authorities warn anyone who may come into contact with him not to approach, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who recognizes Brown or comes into contact with him is advised to call 911 immediately.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Brown to contact Area Four Detective Jozefcza, Detective Dahlberg or Detective Sgt. Wood at 312-745-8252.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.