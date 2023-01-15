CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is investigating after a man was shot several times and killed in the Chatham neighborhood late Sunday morning.

According to police, The shooting happened in the 400 block of East 82nd Street around 11:40 a.m. in the Sixth District. Officers said they responded to a call of a person down in the area and after arriving on scene, found a 54-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have no one in custody.

If you or someone you know has information that can help police make a breakthrough in this case, CPD encourages you to file an anonymous tip online at cpdtip.com.