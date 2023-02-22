CHICAGO — A man has been charged with murder and possession of a machine gun after he was arrested in connection to a Feb. 7 fatal shooting near Grand Crossing, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Edwin Sims, 24.

Police charged Edwin Sims, 24, with first degree murder, unlawful use of a machine gun/automatic weapon, and armed robbery with a firearm Wednesday.

Sims was arrested by members of the Great lakes Fugitive Task Force on Feb. 20 after CPD said that he was positively identified as the offender who, on Feb. 7, fatally shot a 25-year-old man in the 1600 block of East 78th Street.

No other information is available at this time.