CHICAGO — Police are seeking information on a missing man with Alzheimer’s who walked out of Mt. Sinai.

On Friday, Dwayne Beck, 66, was last seen walking out of the hospital, located in the 1500 block of South Fairfield Avenue.

Beck was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and black and white gym shoes.

He suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia, police said.

If located, you can call police at 312-746-8251.