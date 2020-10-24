CPD investigating domestic incident at home of former top cop Eddie Johnson

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating a domestic incident at the home of former Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson.

Police said around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, they responded to a call at a home on the 1200 block of West 33rd Place. They said “the victim refused medical attention.”

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that a “verbal altercation escalated” and that Johnson allegedly shoved his wife.

No one was taken into custody.

No further information was provided and the incident is under investigation.

A lawsuit was recently filed against the former top cop after a member of the CPD alleged that he sexually assaulted and harassed her.