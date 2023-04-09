CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out a community alert Sunday afternoon regarding businesses that were robbed by a group of armed men in Portage Park and Belmont Cragin.

According to CPD, in two incidents, the group of offenders entered a store with black handguns and pointed them at the clerk, demanding cash and cigarettes.

In another incident, the same group of offenders surrounded a victim’s vehicle at a drive-up ATM machine where they pointed handguns at the victims inside, demanding cash and other personal property in the process.

Police describe the offenders as being four Black males who were wearing black face masks and dark clothing, all of whom were armed.

Incident times and locations

5600 block of West Irving Park Road on April 7 at 3:53 a.m.

6300 block of West Diversey Avenue on April 7 at 4:00 a.m.

6500 block of West Belmont Avenue on April 7 at 4:03 a.m.

If you or someone you know has information that can help police make an arrest and conviction in the investigation of these incidents, CPD encourages you to reach out to Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.

Anonymous tips can also be filed online at cpdtip.com.