CHICAGO — Chicago leaders are expecting for what is going to be a busy New Year’s Eve.

According to the CPD, an additional 1,300 officers will be on patrol across the city and Supt. David Brown says they are ready.

“Officers will be doing everything they can to keep everyone safe. We need our residents and visitors to do everything they can as well to celebrate responsibly, to look out for each other as well,” Brown said.

While thousands will flood the city as Chicagoans ring in the new year, many officers had their day off, canceled and others are working extended shifts.

Some officers who usually work in office have also been chosen to monitor the streets, all in efforts to tightening up security and minimizing crime during the new year festivities.

Officers will be on foot, board bikes and horseback all across the city.

CPD says it has been working with major hotels, restaurants and bar owners. Police will also increase patrol at CTA stops amid the rise in crime on the trains this year. The train agency will offer free train rides from 10:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.

Activists with the organization Violence interrupters plan to ride the Red Line from the South Side to the Loop.

The city is on track to close out the new year with a drop in gun violence with shootings down 13% and homicides down 20% from the previous year.