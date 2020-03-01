Charges dropped against man shot by police at Grand Red Line stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A court dismissed the case against a man shot during a struggle with police at a CTA Red Line stop Friday after police asked for all charges to be dropped.

"Given the totality of circumstances and the Department's significant level of concern around this incident, it would be insensitive to advocate for these charges," police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

Chicago Police Department Superintendent Charlie Beck and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx agreed charges against the man should be dropped, and a court dismissed them Sunday, according to the state's attorney's office.

Deputy Supt. Barbara West said officers attempted to place a man in his 30s under arrest around 4 p.m. Friday at the Grand and State Red Line Stop in River North after he was seen jumping from car to car on a CTA train. A struggle ensued in which both officers deployed their tasers.

“At some point during the incident, one of the officers discharged their weapon, striking the subject twice,” police said in a statement.

Video of the incident posted to social media appears to show the man struggling with two officers as they attempt to handcuff him. Someone can be heard saying "shoot him, shoot him" in the video before the first shot was fired.

The man was taken to Northwestern Hospital where he underwent surgery, and is now in stable condition.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Twitter that she has seen the video and called the officers' actions "deeply concerning."

"With the strong caveat that one perspective does not depict the entirety of the incident, the video is extremely disturbing and the actions by these officers are deeply concerning," Lightfoot said.

The incident is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, and the FBI is also looking into possible criminal charges. Both officers involved were pulled from street duty and placed on administrative duties as the investigation continues.