CPD announces command staff promotions, reassignments

A Chicago police badge hangs in front of the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters on December 1, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department on Wednesday announced several high-level promotions and reassignments among the department’s command staff.

Ernest Cato, Area Four deputy chief, will be the new chief of the Bureau of Counterterrorism, taking over for the recently retired Jose Tirado, according to a statement from the CPD.

Cato, who joined the department more than 30 years ago, was among the finalists for the superintendent position that ultimately went to current Supt. David Brown in 2020. Area 4 is comprised of the Ogden, Harrison and Austin districts on the West Side, three of the most violent in the city.

Gilberto Calderon, the commander of the Ogden District, and Daniel O’Shea, Area Three deputy chief, were each named a deputy chief of the Criminal Networks Group. O’Shea will oversee narcotics operations, while Calderon will be in charge of gang operations.

The Ogden District covers the Lawndale and Little Village neighborhoods, while Area Three is comprised of lakefront-adjacent districts from Rogers Park south to Bronzeville, along with the Near West Side, Pilsen and Humboldt Park.

Patrina Wines, who was the commander of the Austin District, will assume Cato’s former position as Deputy Chief of Area Four. O’Shea’s previous position as Deputy Chief of Area Three will be filled by Jill Stevens, the Commander of the Near North District. Frederick Melean will move from Commander of the Chicago Lawn District to Deputy Chief of Area 1, which is comprised of much of the South Side north of 79th Street.

Three District Commander positions were also filled — Bryan Spreyne will lead the Chicago Lawn District, William Betancourt in the Ogden District, and Jon Hein in the Near North District.

Duane DeVries was also named the Deputy Chief of Special Functions and Intelligence.