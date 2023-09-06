CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department alleges that several officers were threatened, assaulted, and battered by migrants living at the 12th district emergency shelter.

According to the CPD, as many as four individuals face criminal charges surrounding the violent incidents.

One incident involving two individuals, identified as migrants by police sources, occurred just after 6:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The first allegedly took property from the district and attempted to flee. While a second allegedly battered a responding officer who sustained minor injuries transported to an area hospital in good condition.

Two other violent or threatening incidents reported around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday morning involved 12th district migrants.

20-year-old Juan Marquez Vienna was arrested, charged, and now faces one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to property and one misdemeanor count of assault, according to New Affairs.

Four hours later, 20-year-old Anna Rondon was arrested and charged with one misdemeanor count of battery against a 12th district officer.

Migrants at the 12th District spoke with WGN and said they’ve been forced to wake up at 5 a.m. to leave the building and stand outside on the sidewalk without belongings for hours.

They say police told them the lobby needed to be cleaned, but when they were allowed back into the building, they say there was no discernible sign that there had been any sort of cleaning.

WGN-TV reached out to Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office for comment, but have yet to hear back.