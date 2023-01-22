CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding a 25-year-old woman who has gone missing and may have a 2-month-old girl with her.

According to police, Alessandra Fernandez was last seen in the 3400 block of West 61st Street sometime around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. She is described as being 5’4″, weighing around 200 pounds with brown eyes, red hair and a rose tattoo on her right shoulder.

Alessandra Fernandez, 25.

Police said Fernandez may have a 2-month-old female child with her who is also missing. Fernandez is possibly suffering from mental health issues and/or being a victim of domestic violence, according to police. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans.

Police did not provide a photo or description of the 2-month-old girl who may be with Fernandez.

If you or someone you know has information that can help police finding Fernandez and the 2-month-old girl, CPD encourages you to reach out to Area One SVU Detectives at (312) 747-8380 or call 911.