COVID-19: Details on how the Shedd Aquarium is helping with testing News by: Kristina Miller Posted: Apr 3, 2020 / 05:42 PM CDT / Updated: Apr 3, 2020 / 03:46 PM CDT Visitors walk up the steps to the John G. Shedd Aquarium October 26, 2001 in Chicago. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images) Dr. Bill Van Bonn, Vice President, Animal Health – Shedd Aquarium https://www.sheddaquarium.org/ Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction