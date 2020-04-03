1  of  2
Watch Live
Trump, COVID-19 task force hold daily briefing Trump, Coronavirus Task Force gives update on spread of COVID-19
WATCH LIVE
WGN Evening News

COVID-19: Details on how the Shedd Aquarium is helping with testing

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Visitors walk up the steps to the John G. Shedd Aquarium October 26, 2001 in Chicago. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Dr. Bill Van Bonn, Vice President, Animal Health – Shedd Aquarium

https://www.sheddaquarium.org/

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News