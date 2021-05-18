WGN News Special: The George Floyd Tragedy: One Year Later

WGN-TV will air news special “The George Floyd Tragedy – One Year Later” on Tuesday, May 25 from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. with an encore on Saturday, May 29 from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Hosted by Micah Materre and Ray Cortopassi, the special marks one year since the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The hour-long special will take a closer look at the tragic day that sparked outrage, protests, and a movement here in Chicago and around the world.

