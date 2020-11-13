The push for reparations: How Evanston is trying to get it done

EVANSTON, Ill. — Making amends for racism. Months of protests over police brutality and racial inequity have brought renewed attention to the push for reparations.

Last year, suburban Evanston became the first city in the country to commit money for a local reparations fund for Black residents. The money will come from the city’s tax on recreational marijuana sales, prioritizing housing assistance and economic development.

In making their case for reparations, supporters in Evanston point to the past and the present.

“What could ever be enough for the damages we’ve had? But we certainly should pursue some sort of redress and in doing that the healing begins for the entire community,” said 5th Ward Ald. Robin Rue Simmons.

Gaynor Hall and photojournalist Ted Parra report in this WGN-TV Cover Story.

For more information: