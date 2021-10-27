The ‘Peele Effect’: How the next chapter in horror filmmaking is creating a voice for new storytellers

Jordan Peel's success has opened doors for more Black writers and directors

Jordan Peele has ushered in a new era of filmmaking when it comes to horror.

One half of the comedy duo, Key & Peele, the talented writer, director and producer is using his impeccable timing, curiosity for the macabre and razor sharp social commentary to scare audiences into considering issues that impact themselves and the world around them.

The success of his horror debut, “Get Out” has opened doors for Black writers and directors, as well as producing huge box office receipts.

If you want to take in something scary this weekend, Horror Noire debuts October 28th on AMC’s all scary movie streaming service, Shudder. The anthology is series of six short black horror films presented as a two hour film.

And over on Amazon Prime, “Welcome to the Blumhouse” has a four film collection of horror, from Black, Latino and women filmmakers tackling topics like immigration, elder care, gentrification, racism and more.