The pandemic and property: First-person drones keep real estate ahead of the curve while we flatten the curve

The coronavirus pandemic has quickly transformed the real estate industry, changing the traditional showings of twisting every doorknob and opening all the cabinets.

While digital tours and Zoom calls have been utilized as a temporary replacement, one Chicago company has reinvented the virtual showing using drones, giving prospective tenants a true first-person view.

“This is the next cutting edge thing with drones,” John Bach, the creative director of Indoor Drone Tours-Chicago, said.

Bach said he saw great opportunity to use drone technology in real estate when the pandemic hit, which has halted in-person showings across the country.

The indoor drone tours involve a streamed video feed from the pilot’s viewpoint, essentially placing the operator on the drone. The services have been used for both commercial and residential real estate videos.

Indoor Drone Tours says they follow all Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA, and Chicago aviation rules when flying the drones. Bach said it’s been crazy to be serving the real estate industry during a pandemic, and that he’s thankful for the work.

