CHICAGO — From deep dish to tavern style, Chicago is known as one of the country’s premiere pizza cities with over 500 restaurants sprawled across the city.

“Chicago scene offers some amazing choices,” said Executive Chef Fabio Viviani of the Bar Siena in West Loop. “From New York Style to Italian style, to Napoleon style. There is every pizza for every mood. Every day of the week. You can find in Chicago.”

Most bustling pizza businesses say speed is key to delivering the dish, but there are two primary methods to preparing the dough.

A press machine is the modern tool used for speed and to stretch the dough into a uniform thickness. Hand tossing is the traditional way of preparing pizza that has been around for thousands of years.

“Pizza is really near and dear to everyone’s heart,” said Jason Hedin, Executive Chef at The Florentine. “No matter what culture you come from, there is some sort of take on pizza.”

When it comes to the art of pizza-making, Jaime Gamez, owner of Big G’s Pizza in Wrigleyville, said hand-tossing a pizza takes skill and the secret to success comes from two specifics — the dough and the throw.

“It’s a challenging way to make pizza. More so than using a press machine or roller,” Gamez said. “It’s cool to see restaurants that are still around doing it.”

Bar Siena and Viviani — a native of Florence, Italy, and certified ‘Pizzaiolo’ — are one of those restaurants, and he says he has sculpted his pizzas with a special mixture of flour and yeast for as long as he remembers.

“My background with food started as soon as I came out of the womb,” Viviani said.

A Pizzaiolo (pronounced “pizza-yolo”) is a chef who has been trained to make real Italian-style pizzas how they were originally fashioned in the Italian peninsula.

Viviani, who also boasts having authored cook books and competing as a Top Chef contestant on his resume, said there’s a purpose for the practice of tossing the dough.

“The purpose of actually getting the dough in the air is the ability to proof the elasticity of the round itself,” Viviani said. “Is it absolutely necessary to toss it? No, but is it absolutely necessary to put a good pair of shoes and some makeup?”

Meanwhile, at The Florentine downtown, Hedin said he is aiming to bring new meaning to the phrase, “dinner and a show.”

HELL’S KITCHEN: L-R: Contestants Jason Hedin and Devon in the “Tad Overwhelming” episode of HELL’S KITCHEN airing Thursday, Oct. 5 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2023 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.

He’s a contestant on the hit TV series “Hell’s Kitchen,” and said pizza provides a break from the pressures of competition on camera.

“Pizza is like therapy,” Hedin said. “It’s beautiful to make something so amazing, but you can do it efficiently. Sometimes you get to sit there and bang out 30 pizzas and that’s all you are doing.”

At the end of the day in Chicago, pizza is a food for everyone, from the working class, to the upper crust.