CHICAGO — Sixty-five years ago Friday marks one of the worst school fires in our nation’s history.

Our Lady of the Angels Catholic School in Chicago’s Humboldt Park left a staggering number of children and three nuns dead.

Our Lady of the Angels parish was the center of the community, home to generations of families who grew up attending the school and the church. But their lives were forever changed on that frigid Monday in 1958.

The fire which started in a paper-filled barrel in the basement slowly simmered. Fifteen minutes later, it grew. enveloping the North Wing of the school trapping hundreds of students on the second floor.

Laura Bisconti was in Room 208.

“Sister Canice, our nun, she went to the open door and more smoke came in so she said, ‘Keep it closed. Do not go out. “ay on the floor and put your head down and just pray,’” Bisconti said.

Ron Sarno was 10, trapped in Room 210 with his younger sister, Joanne.

“We got separated in the chaos and I managed to get to the window and I was hanging out,” he said. “And I don’t know if I was pushed and I went head first and landed on my feet.”

The fire hadn’t reached the South Wing of the second floor but 11-year-old Steve Dumovich witnessed the terror from his classroom across the courtyard.

“All the windows went up and smoke started pouring out and the kids started screaming and yelling,” he said.

Beth Troka was on the first floor which was protected by the only fire door in the building. She was unharmed. At 7-years-old, she didn’t understand the gravity unfolding in front of her.

“I recall firemen bringing children in their arms and laying them down in the grass in front of the rectory. I thought they fainted,” she said.

Firefighters were delayed because they were given the wrong address. When they arrived, they were met with higher-than-normal windows. Their rescue ladders were too short. The only option for the children was to jump.

“The windowsill started getting really hot and I didn’t know if I should jump or burn,” Bisconti said. “I don’t know, you’re scared to death of everything.”

She jumped 25 feet. Her face was bloodied, her cheeks and hair burned. In that same room Luci Mordini was pushed out. She was hospitalized with burns from her arm to her back. And for Sarno, there was an unimaginable loss. His 9-year-old sister, Joanne, who was in the same room, was killed as was his 13-year-old brother, Billie.

“As a kid it really didn’t sink in yet. I had fear, self pity, guilt,” he said.

In all, 92 children and three nuns perished. Dozens more were hospitalized. The loss shocked the city and the nation. Initially, people blamed the school’s janitor, James Raymond, for shoddy clean-up in the basement. Four of his seven of his children were in the school including then-12-year-old Thomas. Silent all these years, he spoke to WGN’s Jackie Bange recently.

“We got a lot of calls that night, the middle of the night. People would call and threaten all of us, him, and they would get us too. Probably from parents who lost kids, too,” he said. “They were looking for someone to blame. And he took a lot of blame.”

It was later learned his father was a hero, unlocking Room 207 and rescuing more than 40 children.

“He did everything he could, probably extraordinary, he went out of his way,” Thomas Raymond said.

“He went through hell. He was just wonderful. He was a savior. He saved so many kids,” Biconti said.

Most believe a student caused the fire. Years later, Cicero police caught and questioned a teenager who committed arson there and allegedly confessed to the Our Lady of the Angels fire.

That boy was never charged.

What followed were endless funerals. 7,000 people attended the mass funeral for 27 of the victims at the Armory.

For the survivors, what struck them was how little was said in the aftermath, including from the Archdiocese.

“We were told not to talk about it,” Mordini said.

“I remember the nuns and the priests saying this was ‘God’s will’ and I thought, ‘What kind of God would will this that 90 plus children and three nuns die?’” Sarno said.

The survivors are now in their late 70s. What happened on that day is as clear to them as it was in 1958 and they don’t want those memories to leave with them. They want the story of Our Lady of the Angels fire to be told for generations to come.

“This was a huge event in Chicago’s history, and we feel it should be remembered,” Troka said.

“I want my brother and sister’s memory a memorial to be honored and I want the legacy of this tragedy,” Sarno said. “I don’t want people to ever forget it.”

Their legacy not only left an indelible mark on the survivors but on children nationwide. In Friday’s Part 2, we look at the sweeping changes of the fire codes in schools and how some of the survivors carried on the legacy through public service.