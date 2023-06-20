CHICAGO — Surrounded by more than 1,300 paintings in his South Side home, 76-year-old art collector Patric McCoy sits and sifts through a stack of snapshots.

“I had sat on these photos since the 1990s because I just stopped,” McCoy said. “I have not done any photography since 1989.”

They are individual photographs that together, reveal a bigger picture.

“When I reflect back on it, I realize that people had a longing to be photographed. Just as I think people who do the selfies, same thing,” McCoy said.

The images offer a rare glimpse of gay Black life in Chicago during the 1980s, the pivotal period when the AIDS epidemic swept across the United States.

It’s a story McCoy, an Englewood native captured on his commute.

“I gave up my car back in ’81 and I’ve been riding (my bicycle) ever since,” he said.

In the 1980s, McCoy a University of Chicago-trained scientist, worked for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in the Chicago office. Every morning, he rode his bicycle from South Shore to the South Loop.

“You really see the city, you interact with the city when you are on a bicycle. You’re right there people can see you. They feel you,” he said.

In his spare time, this trained chemist found his element while looking through the lens of a camera.

He started with a cheap point-and-shoot model, but he upgraded to a 35 millimeter.

On his birthday in 1984, he made a promise.

“I made a commitment to myself that I was going to teach myself photography by carrying the camera with me everywhere I went for the whole year. And I was going to take at least one photograph every day,” McCoy said.

With the camera around his neck, he made one more commitment.

“If anybody asked me to take their picture, I’d stop,” he said. “Surprisingly, people would holler out to me as I go through the neighborhoods, ‘Hey take my picture,’” he said.

The result was a collection of thousands of photographs – the faces of those he encountered both on the streets and at the Rialto Tap, a bar catered to Black gay singles and used to be here near the “L” tracks at the corner of West Van Buren and State Streets.

About 50 of the 15,000 photos he took during that ten year period are now on display at Wrightwood 659, a Lincoln Park art gallery.

“It’s a showing of African American men that we don’t normally see.” Juarez Hawkins, the exhibition’s curator, said. “We don’t see them in art at leisure. We don’t see them just looking like regular guys. What’s absent here is violence. These were guys who liked to go and party, and go biking, and things like that. So it goes against some of those media images that we typically see.”

Some are portraits of grief, lives ended early by AIDS. Others are images of humanity, and humor.

“Somewhere the subject was shot in front of Woolworth’s, and all he got was a w-o-o, so it’s like ‘wood,’” Hawkins said.

Each photo was taken at the request of the subject.

“These subjects have their own agency,” Hawkins said. “They’re saying ‘Take my picture.’ So if there’s any posing, it’s at the subject’s request. The subject is deciding, ‘I want to show my biceps.’ Or ‘I want to show myself this way.’ Which makes it more fun too because you see these men as themselves.”