Stronger together.

That’s the rallying cry for New Life Centers, an organization focused in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood.

Their aim is to help connect young people with faith through community, education and outreach.

WGN News producer Vicky Thomas and photographer Allen Keefner take you behind the scenes to show you how this organization is making “stronger together” more than just a motto.

You can also find them on Instagram at @lavillitacommunitychurch