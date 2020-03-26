Street performer’s songs fill empty Chicago streets with sound and hope

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Finding peace during the pandemic.

This period of social isolation has left many longing for human interaction.

The sound of silence is almost deafening.

But at the corner of North Orleans Street and West Wacker Drive in Chicago, street performer Andrew David brought a microphone and his voice and performed a song perfectly suited to our times.

“I always start off my day of street performing with this song Hallelujah,” he said.

It conjured our lost intimacy with each heartbreaking verse.

“Why I’m doing this? What is the purpose behind the performance?” he said. “I realized that people are looking – in the midst of calamity – for peace. So this song stuck out to me even further.”

The lyrics - of a “baffled king and a cold and broken hallelujah” - are both hopeful and haunting.

The Leonard Cohen song mirrors our own human journeys and evokes both suffering and celebration.

WGN’s Mike Lowe and photojournalist Kevin Doellman have more from the singer, his performance and his audience.

And you can see more of Andrew Davis on his Instagram page. @andrewtothemic