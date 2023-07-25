CHICAGO — The nation’s political dialogue ranges from the trivial to the toxic. This discourse is often overblown and frequently frustrating.

That may explain why Brian Derrick, a progressive with a professorial look and positive demeanor, has broken through the cultural clutter.

“I like to say, Stop doomscrolling and start doing something,’” Derrick said on a recent trip to Chicago. “It is so easy to feel overwhelmed, especially when you’re getting news via social media, and just check out entirely. But that really just worsens your cynicism.”

Derrick, 30, graduated from Ohio State University with a focus on civic engagement. He then spent years fundraising for non-profits and working on political campaigns.

The bearded, bespectacled, redhead adeptly transitioned to a new endeavor: social media, where he became an influencer known for calm analysis with a positive outlook.

Like a teacher, he explains the complexities of the political process and provides bite-size breakdowns of issues, often in front of a white board. With a clear and easy-to-understand style, his 30 to 90 second Instagram story posts have become must-watch videos in progressive politics.

“Working in campaigns and in politics for so long has enabled me to do that in a quick and pithy way,” he said. “Because online you only have 30 seconds before you lose somebody’s attention to the next thing that they’re scrolling through.”

Derrick has gained more than 72,900 Instagram followers (as of this publication date), including some of the biggest names in entertainment, business and government.

He is the co-founder of an innovative political a web site called Oath, which is billed as “your personal political advisor.” It uses data to identify and rate competitive elections, directing donors to spend their money where it can have the maximum impact.

“We wanted to make sure that there was a way for you to find the races that were directly correlated to the issue that you care about, whether that’s reproductive rights, or protecting our democracy, or gun safety,” he said. “And then moving resources to the candidates who actually can use those funds or your time to get elected and make that change.”

Modern American political commentary tends to focus on the day-to-day battles between Democrats and Republicans in Washington, D.C. But Derrick said he tries to refocus his audience on important elections and legislative items around the country, while keeping his eye on the bigger picture: changing policy and growing the democratic coalition, rather than being swept up in the tit-for-tat minutia.

When progressives reach a fundraising target, achieve a legislative victory, or an electoral win, he celebrates by dancing for the camera, an endearing custom his fans have begun demanding when they meet goals.

“I think the dancing that has sort of become part of my brand online is a key part of that – we’re going to celebrate the wins,” he said.

Derrick was in Chicago for a series of meetings and to attend Netroots Nation, the annual conference of progressive activists. He shared his thoughts on Chicago politics.

Chicago will take center stage next summer as the host of the Democratic National Convention. Despite the city’s status as a cradle of the labor movement, and a progressive capital of the Midwest, Derrick says the choice may have been a strategic blunder for the democratic party.

“My concern around the Chicago selection was that we have this perception of a divide between big cities and a suburban or rural experience. And I do have this concern that people will see the DNC as being too closely associated with, or optimizing for, big cities and the voters who live there,” he said. “We need to make sure we are also reaching out to those suburban voters and smaller cities that play a really critical role in every election but especially in 2024 for the presidential.”

On Chicago’s contentious mayoral election – a runoff between Paul Vallas, a conservative democrat and the Brandon Johnson, a liberal democrat — was viewed nationally as a sort of proxy battle between the democratic party’s centrists and progressives, particularly on the question of how to address violent crime. Derrick said the city chose a more inclusive path than the simple solution of providing more funding for the police department. Johnson’s election was a “both and” choice, he said.

“Let’s invest in community solutions,” Derrick said. “Let’s also give police the support and resources they need to do their jobs, and that’s a popular and widely held position, what it really came down to was around messaging and how you talk about that.”

Even though Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said he’s not running for president in 2024, Derrick says the two-term governor’s personal fortune (reported at $3.6 billion) and “big state” progressive credentials will make him a viable candidate sometime soon.

“There’s no doubt that Governor Pritzker has the profile to be a very serious contender for the presidential nomination,” Derrick said. “I think there is a big question as to when that will take place and when he should sort of throw his hat into the ring. He certainly is making a name for himself in a lot of positive ways.”

Derrick’s analysis comes with a clear progressive perspective – but it comes without the partisan poison.

“Lifting up the stories that are not getting covered in our algorithm-driven and filtered environment, and making sure that people see the wins from the efforts that they have put in, whether that’s voting, or volunteering, or donating there is a real impact there, and those victories are both large and small,” he said.