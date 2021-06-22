Silenced by pandemic, COVID-19 survivor once again finding her voice

CHICAGO — Amanda Longe-Asque loves to sing. After battling a cycle of addiction, incarceration and homelessness, she connected with Harmony, Hope and Healing, a non-profit that helps people rebuild their lives through the power of music.

WGN-TV first met Longe-Asque in 2019, as she spoke about her journey from choir member to substance abuse counselor to DePaul University graduate. Last July, she was named the co-executive director of the organization that helped find her voice.

But in December, Longe-Asque, was diagnosed with COVID-19. Within days, her condition deteriorated, leaving the asthmatic unable to breathe. Her lungs were severely damaged by COVID-19. Doctors told her family nothing more could be done.

But the organization that reinvigorated Longe-Asque once before would become instrumental in lifting her spirits again during a most trying time.

Now, after a double lung transplant at Northwestern Medicine and six months of not being able to talk, Longe-Asque has found her voice once more.

In this WGN-TV Cover Story, Gaynor Hall and photojournalists Bradley Piper and Ted Parra follow one woman’s journey of faith and resilience.

Anyone interested in helping with Longe-Asque’s medical expenses may click here.

For more information: harmonyhopeandhealing.org