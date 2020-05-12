Remote learning creates more challenges for families experiencing homelessness

Twelve thousand — that’s how many Chicago Public School students are currently in temporary living situations, according to the district.

CPS has promised to give them computing and internet access devices for remote learning, but some families say that has not happened.

“He still has the broken computer. He still has no hotspot and that’s exactly how it’s going right now,” sys Kellia Phillips, parent of a third grader with autism at Ariel Community Academy, said.

CPS issued the following statement:

“The district is committed to supporting our most vulnerable youth and the district has committed to providing computing devices and internet access devices for students in temporary living situations. More than 12,000 internet access devices have been distributed to schools and school-based staff have been reaching out to families to arrange distribution.”

Families with concerns should reach out to the school or contact the district command center at 773-553-KIDS or familyservices@cps.edu.

