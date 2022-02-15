Prescott family papers showcase generations of Black entrepreneurs

CHICAGO — From enslavement to entrepreneurship, a new collection at the Newberry Library archives the remarkable journey of a Black family with ties to Chicago.

Patricia Olsson-Prescott had boxes of family history sitting at her former house in suburban Chicago. A few years ago, she started the process to donate it to the research library.

“I grew up with my family stories. I grew up with everything my mother and my grandmother had told me and showed me and talked about…I can’t throw this stuff out.” Olsson-Prescott said.

The materials cover six generations of family history including Harriet Tutt and her son E.H. Carrington, who was born enslaved in Virginia. Carrington later purchased land and opened a store catering to black residents in Austin, Texas.

The spirit of entrepreneurship was passed down to Olsson Prescott’s grandmother, Eunice Prescott, who ran a successful hat shop in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood.

In this WGN-TV story, reporter Gaynor Hall and photojournalist Vincent Tagle take a closer look at the collection and Black genealogical research.

Newberry Library archivists are still going through the family’s extensive collection. Appointments are required to view the materials. For more information, email reference@newberry.org.