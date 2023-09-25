WGN’s Pat Tomasulo hosted the “Laugh Your Face Off” fundraiser over the weekend.

It was the ninth year that Pat and his wife Amy raised money to fight the rare and painful disorder Trigeminal Neuralgia, a nerve disorder doctors classify as one of the worst pains known to mankind.



Amy was diagnosed with it 22 years ago. There is no cure.



This year, Laugh Your Face Off raised $632,000 for The Facial Pain Research Foundation.



Pat and producer Mike D’Angelo sat down with another young man whose life was changed by the debilitating condition.